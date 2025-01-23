Shiromani Akali Dal alleges registration of 'bogus voters' for SGPC polls

Chandigarh: A delegation from the Shiromani Akali Dal met the Chief Commissioner of the Gurdwara Elections Commission on Thursday, alleging the registration of "bogus votes" for the general elections of the apex gurdwara body -- the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The delegation, which included SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, former president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, and senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema, met Gurdwara Elections Commission Chief Commissioner Justice (retd) Surinder Singh Saron.

Speaking to the media, Cheema alleged that there had been large-scale registration of "bogus votes" for the SGPC elections.

"Thousands of bogus votes have been registered," he claimed.

Cheema said that a significant number of votes without the "Singh" and "Kaur" suffixes had been added to the voter lists.

"We provided the voter lists where 'Singh' and 'Kaur' were missing after names," he said.

Cheema said that there has also been a complaint that the lists of genuine votes were also missing.

The delegation called for a thorough scrutiny of the voter lists, he added.

The Gurdwara Election Commission has yet to announce the schedule for the SGPC elections.