Shiromani Akali Dal expels eight rebel leaders

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expelled eight leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, who had revolted against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Taking serious note of "anti-party activities" by some senior leaders "under a conspiracy", the Shiromani Akali Dal's disciplinary committee cancelled the primary membership of Chandumajra, Kaur and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, it said.

The party also expelled Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Surinder Singh Thekedar and Charanjit Singh Brar.

The disciplinary committee is led by senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

After a long discussion, the committee concluded that these leaders were tarnishing the image of the party with their actions, it said.

A section of senior leaders last month revolted against Badal, demanding that he step down as party chief following the Shiromani Akali Dal's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Among the prominent faces who revolted against Badal were Chandumajra, Kaur and Wadala, former ministers Maluka, Dhindsa, Rakhra and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur. PTI CHS SZM