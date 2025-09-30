Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee opens coordination centre in England

Amritsar, Sep 30 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has established a coordination centre in Birmingham, England, the committee issued a statement on Tuesday.

This initiative was made possible through the efforts of SGPC member from Mumbai, Gurinder Singh Bawa, and executive member Harjinder Kaur, with the cooperation of Khalsa Panth Academy, Birmingham, the statement said.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Centre has been opened in response to the overseas Sikh community's demand. He emphasised that it will be of great importance not only for the UK but for Sikh 'Sangat' across Europe.

Through this Centre, 'Sangat' will be connected with 'Takht Sahiban' and other major 'Panthic' institutions.

He said when the 'Sangat' from Europe and England visits Punjab for paying obeisance at Gurdwaras, the SGPC will ensure arrangements for accommodation, travel, and other essential facilities through this coordination centre, so that devotees face no inconvenience during their spiritual visits and service.

Dhami informed that the responsibility of running the centre has been entrusted to Bawa, who, apart from being an SGPC member, is also active on the management boards of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded and Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

He said this was possible only due to Bawa's special initiative and dedication.