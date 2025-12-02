Shirt label helps GRP identify man run over by train, trace his family

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) A label on the shirt of an 82-year-old man helped the Government Railway Police (GRP) trace his family within two hours of finding his body at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The octogenarian was run over by a train, and his body was found on the tracks at Dombivili railway station on Monday, he said.

The official said a case of accidental death was registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The GRP, however, had no way of identifying the deceased, as there were no documents or belongings on his person.

During the probe, the police team noticed a label on the victim's shirt and traced it to a tailor. They sent him a photograph of the deceased on WhatsApp, and he identified the latter and provided the contact information about the family, he said.

The deceased was identified as Shashikant Bhoir, and the GRP managed to trace his son and handed over the body to the family. PTI COR ARU