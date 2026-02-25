'Shirtless' protest: 3 more held in Shimla; being brought to Delhi on transit remand

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Three more Congress workers have been taken into custody in connection with the "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit here, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to 11, official sources said on Wednesday.

Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and produced before a local court there. They have been granted transit remand and are being brought to Delhi for further questioning, sources said.

The "shirtless" at Bharat Mandapam on February 20 had triggered a major security response, with police earlier invoking charges including rioting and promoting enmity under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said the Special Cell acted on specific inputs and technical surveillance to trace the accused, who were allegedly involved in coordinating and assisting the protest at the high-profile international event.

Further investigation is underway.