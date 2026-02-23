'Shirtless' protest: BJP Mahila Morcha burns effigy of Rahul Gandhi in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) The BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday held a protest in Jammu and burnt an effigy of Rahul Gandhi, condemning the Congress for what they termed an “objectionable and irresponsible” protest by its youth wing at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

On Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

Seven IYC workers have been arrested and a few more have been questioned by the police.

Led by J-K BJP Mahila Morcha president Neha Mahajan, the protesters gathered outside the Press Club, raised slogans against the Congress and demanded an apology from Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for allegedly hurting the country’s honour and image.

The Mahila Morcha accused the Congress of politicising a prestigious international event held at Bharat Mandapam meant to showcase India’s technological progress.

The protesters raised slogans of “Desh ka samman, sabse upar” and “AI Summit par rajneeti bandh karo” during the demonstration. The effigy-burning, protestors said, was carried out peacefully to register protest against what they described as "politics against development".

Addressing reporters, Mahajan said the Congress’ actions reflected “frustration and disregard for national interest” and asserted that India’s technological rise under Narendra Modi could not be undermined by protests such as the one at the summit.

She said the BJP Mahila Morcha would continue to oppose misinformation and any attempt to "tarnish" India's international reputation.