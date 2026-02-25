'Shirtless' protest: Court extends police custody of 5 arrested Youth Cong workers by 4 days

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who were arrested for holding a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi extended the custodial interrogation of the accused persons.

The five arrested IYC workers include Krishna Hari, national secretary from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar, state president of Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana, who were arrested after the protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit.

One Jitendra Yadav, who was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was also produced in the court, and the magistrate also extended his police custody. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS