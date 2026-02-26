'Shirtless protest': Delhi court reserves order on police plea seeking 5-day custody

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the city police's plea seeking five-day police custody of the three accused brought to the national capital after a dramatic 24-hour standoff with the Shimla Police in connection with the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit last week.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta is likely to pass the order shortly.

The accused were produced in the court amidst heavy security arrangements.

Two other accused, Ajay Kumar and Raja Gujar, arrested earlier were also produced on the completion of their three-day remand and police have sought an extension of their police custody by five days. PTI MNR SKM KSS KSS