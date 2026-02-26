'Shirtless protest': Delhi Police produces in court 3 accused brought after Shimla standoff

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The city police on Thursday produced before a Delhi court three accused brought to the national capital after a dramatic 24-hour standoff with the Shimla police in connection with the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit last week.

They were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta amidst heavy security arrangements.

Arguments seeking the police remand of Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz are likely to begin shortly.

Two other accused, Ajay Kumar and Raja Gujar, arrested earlier were also produced on completion of their three-day remand. PTI MNR SKM SKM KSS KSS