Shirtless protest: New sections added to FIR; up to 3 years’ jail

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged by IYC members at the AI Impact Summit here last week, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said it has added two fresh sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR, Section 196 and Section 197, which deal with promoting enmity between groups and assertions prejudicial to national integration.

Officials said the two offences are punishable with imprisonment of up to three years.

Apart from the newly added BNS sections, police said the FIR already includes charges of criminal conspiracy, obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly and common intention.

Officials said the probe is also examining an alleged conspiracy angle and the financial trail behind the protest, including funding for printing the slogans on the T-shirts.

With Chib’s arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to eight, police said.

Police had earlier arrested seven IYC workers for the protest at Bharat Mandapam last Friday. Three of them were identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar, all from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Police also said IYC’s Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur.

According to police, the protest took place inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue, where a group of IYC workers removed their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal. Security personnel detained them and escorted them out, officials said.

Investigators said the accused had registered online and obtained QR codes to access the venue.

The incident triggered a political confrontation, with the BJP calling it an attempt to tarnish India’s image at a global event, while the IYC described it as a peaceful protest aimed at safeguarding national interests.