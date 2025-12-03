Shital Tejwani arrested in Mundhwa land deal case

Pune, Dec 3 (PTI) Pune Police on Wednesday arrested Shital Tejwani, an accused in the case linked to the controversial sale of government land in Mundhwa area to a company owned by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar.

It is the first arrest in the high-profile case.

The Economic Offences Wing arrested Tejwani, said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

Tejwani allegedly entered into a Rs 300 crore deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil’s firm Amadea Enterprises LLP, acting as a power of attorney for 272 former owners of the land. The land, in fact, is owned by the government which has leased it to the Botanical Survey of India.

Police had questioned Tejwani last month.

Besides her, Parth Pawar's business partner Digvijay Patil and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole who allegedly misused his power by issuing eviction notices to the Botanical Survey of India are the accused in the case registered for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other relevant offences. Parth Pawar was not made an accused as his name did not appear on the sale deed, police had said earlier.