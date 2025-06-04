Shiv idol vandalised in Agra cremation ground

Agra, Jun 4 (PTI) An idol of Lord Shiv in a cremation ground here in Hanuman Nagar was allegedly vandalised, police said on Wednesday.

The incident likely happened late Tuesday night and came to light only in the morning, sparking anger among the locals.

When the news spread, a few members of some Hindu right outfit reached the spot and raised slogans denouncing the vandals.

Etmaddaula Station House Officer Sarvesh Dubey said the idol was kept in the open on a platform. The damaged idol was replaced by a new one.

Dubey said police have filed a case against unknown persons and are scouring CCTV footage to identify them.