Shiv Jayanti celebrated with fervour across Maharashtra

Nashik, Feb 19 (PTI) The 395th birth anniversary of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated on Wednesday with much enthusiasm and traditional fervour across Maharashtra.

Decorated pandals were set up with Shivaji images or statues in public places in cities across the state where people worshipped the founder of the Maratha Empire, and sweets were distributed.

In the temple city of Nashik, chants of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai” and “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” filled the air to mark Shiv Jayanti. While two-wheeler rallies were organised at a few places, flowers were showered on a Shivaji statue from a helicopter at Nashik Road. Replicas of forts were also created at various spots in the city.

On Shiv Jayanti eve, a 36-foot-high statue of Shivaji Maharaj, created by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, was unveiled in the Panchavati area of the city on Tuesday.

In Latur, various programmes were held across the city on the occasion.

Hundreds flocked to assistant police inspector Dayanand Patil’s home which was turned into a historical showcase, depicting significant moments from Shivaji Maharaj’s life.

The decorations included handcrafted models of forts and statues of Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, Tararani, Sant Tukaram and Goddess Tuljabhavani. Patil said his family worked for over a month to give shape to the decorations. PTI COR NR