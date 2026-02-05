Shiv Nadar University Chennai hosts HR conclave

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Shiv Nadar University Chennai on Thursday hosted its HR Conclave, 'Parichay – Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future of Workforce', aimed at bridging the gap between academic curricula and evolving industry requirements.

The event, primarily focused on the Commerce and Economics domains, drew representatives from over 20 prestigious global and domestic organisations.

A central theme of the discussions was the impact of automation.

Industry leaders reached a resounding consensus that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) will increasingly support daily operations, it cannot fully replace the human element in the workplace.

Delivering the keynote address, Ashwin Ravindranath, Partner at Ernst & Young, lauded the calibre of students recruited from the university.

He urged the outgoing cohort to view skill evolution as a continuous process to maintain relevance in a volatile job market.

Prof Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice Chancellor, emphasised the institution's commitment to strategic partnerships.

"The university is focused on forging collaborations that contribute to cutting-edge curriculum design and collaborative research," he stated, inviting industry leaders to further explore student career opportunities.

The conclave featured three panel discussions -- Curriculum to Capability: Focus on making graduates "workforce-ready" from day one; Data Analytics: Redefining skills as the primary currency in the AI economy; and AI & Careers: Navigating the future of employment in an automated era.

Participating firms included L&T Finance, Jio, Volvo, NTT Data, and UPS India Technology Center, among others.

The event was attended by Registrar N Nallusamy, faculty, and students. PTI JR JR ADB