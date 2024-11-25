Shiv Sainiks hold prayer meets in Thane for Shinde's return as CM

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Several Shiv Sainiks organised prayer meets in temples in Thane to ensure Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gets a second term on the top post.

The Mahayuti, comprising Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP swept the November 20 assembly polls, results of which were announced on November 23.

However, the alliance is yet to zero in on who will be chief minister, with current Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis being the frontrunner due to the 132 seats won by the BJP, which is just 12 short of the halfway mark in the 288-member assembly. The Shiv Sena won 57, while Pawar's NCP got 41seats.

Prayers were held in Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Kashish Park locality, with many women claiming the Mahayuti sweep was due to the CM's connect with the masses, his accessibility and the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Puja was also held at Daulat Nagar in Thane East, Shiv Sena functionaries said.

Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said all Shiv Sainiks believe Shinde should be given a second term as CM.

He expressed hope that Mahayuti leaders would follow the strategy applied in other states, such as Bihar, where leaders have been given opportunities based on merit, regardless of previous positions.

Thane district is the home turf of Shinde and he won the recent assembly polls from Kopri-Pachpakhadi by a margin of more than 1.2 lakh votes. PTI COR BNM