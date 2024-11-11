Shiv Sena activist booked for organising poll rally for nominee sans permission

Thane, Nov 11(PTI) A criminal case has been registered against a Shiv Sena activist from Thane district for allegedly violating the model code for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections by organising a rally without permission, police said on Monday.

An official said the activist, identified as Deepak Mhatre, organised the rally for Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shanraram More between 9 PM and 10 PM on Sunday.

The case was registered under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act on a complaint lodged by a poll official.

No arrest has been made so far, he added. PTI COR NSK