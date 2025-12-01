Shiv Sena activists stage protest over postponement of civic polls in Ambernath

Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) Leaders and activists of the Shiv Sena on Monday stormed into the office of the election officer in Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district to protest the postponement of the civic polls, which were scheduled for December 2.

Elections to some local bodies in Thane, Pune and Ahilyanagar districts have been postponed to December 20 in view of judicial appeals filed against the decisions of Returning Officers following the scrutiny of nomination papers.

The State Election Commission's decision, announced on Saturday, comes in light of irregularities observed in the election process of some bodies, including the timeline for withdrawal of nominations and allocation of election symbols.

The SEC said, in several cases, the appeal verdicts from the District Court were delivered after November 22, or in some instances, candidates did not get three days to withdraw nomination papers as per Rule 17(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Municipalities Election Rules, 1966.

Activists and leaders of the Shiv Sena, including the city unit president Arvind Valekar, Kalyan chief Gopal Landge, MLA Dr Balaji Kinnikar, and candidates, stormed the office of the election officer at Ambernath and raised slogans condemning the SEC.

They squatted in the office and protested against the postponement.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Landge condemned the SEC's decision, alleging that the poll body was working under pressure from the rulers and a specific party.

"Everything was in place for the polls in Ambernath, and there was no need for postponement," he said, terming the decision as arbitrary.

Meanwhile, a court in Kalyan dismissed 19 election appeals filed by candidates challenging the Returning Officer's orders for rejecting nomination papers.

Additional Sessions Judge PF Sayyed, in an order passed on November 25, dismissed the appeals, citing that in some cases, candidates had not signed their nomination papers.

Elections for 59 seats in the Ambernath Municipal Council were scheduled on December 2.