Shiv Sena alleges irregularities in Mumbai University Senate polls

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged a scam in Mumbai University's Senate election as well as large-scale irregularities and sought that election commissioners oversee the process.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Manisha Kayande claimed Mumbai University's mechanism completely failed to prevent irregularities in Senate polls.

"Just as in other elections there are election commissioners to monitor the process, retired judge or retired commissioner should be appointed to monitor the Senate elections so that there is transparency," Kayande said.

Voter lists which have been prepared are completely flawed, she alleged.

In August, Mumbai University stayed its senate polls, with the opposition claiming the move reflected the Maharashtra government's dictatorial attitude and its fear to hold any kind of election.