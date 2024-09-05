Shiv Sena announces front organisation of armed forces veterans

Mumbai, Sept 5 (PTI) The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced the formation of `Maharashtra Sainik Aghadi', a front organisation of veterans from the armed forces.

Several Army, Navy and Air Force veterans joined the outfit at an event held at `Nandanvan', the second official residence of the chief minister.

Shinde stated on this occasion that he was selected in the Army in 1985-86, but destiny had other plans for him and he became a "Sainik" or worker of the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his mentor.

He urged the members of the new outfit to work for the welfare of former soldiers, and mothers and wives of martyrs.

The party also said in a statement that 55 former corporators of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) joined its fold, with Rutuja Tari becoming the latest councillor to switch sides.

Tari is a former corporator from Mankhurd in northeast Mumbai.

So far, 75 former Mumbai corporators from other parties have joined the Shine-led Sena, it said.

Most of them joined the Shiv Sena before the Lok Sabha polls. The party, however, won only one of the three seats it contested in Mumbai. PTI PR KRK