Shiv Sena announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info leading to identification of Pahalgam attackers

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the information leading to the identification of the Pahalgam attackers, a party functionary said on Thursday.

Sena’s social media in-charge Rahool Kanal said the announcement comes in response to the release of photos of the terror suspects by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh.

“We stand firmly against terrorism and those who support it. We urge the citizens to come forward with any information that can help bring these culprits to justice.

“By adding to the reward amount, we aim to ensure that the guilty are held accountable and justice is served to the victims and their families,” Kanal said, quoting Shinde.

Terrorists killed 26 people, including six from Maharashtra, near Pahalgam in Kashmir’s Anantnag district on April 22, triggering military strikes by India on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.