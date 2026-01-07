Shiv Sena candidate attacked in Bandra

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) A Shiv Sena candidate from ward 92 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was attacked with a knife and sustained minor injuries in Bandra area on Wednesday evening, police said.
An unidentified man attacked Salim Qureshi at around 5 pm in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar when he was standing with his supporters.
The assailant immediately fled from the spot, said a senior police official.
Qureshi was rushed to hospital. He suffered some cuts on his stomach and was out of danger, the official added.
Elections to the BMC will be held on January 15. PTI DC KRK