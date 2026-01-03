Shiv Sena claims 18 of its candidates elected unopposed in civic polls

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that 18 of its candidates have been elected unopposed in the upcoming civic body elections in Maharashtra.
Six Sena candidates each in three civic body polls — Thane, Jalgaon and Kalyan-Dombivli — have been elected unopposed (with all rival candidates withdrawing from the fray), said an aide of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have won 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls, ahead of the voting scheduled for January 15.
Opposition parties have accused the ruling combine of using intimidation and monetary inducements to force rival candidates to withdraw. PTI COR PR KRK