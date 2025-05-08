Shiv Sena condemns Turkiye's support to Pakistan; says 'third-party interference' uncalled for

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday condemned Turkiye's support to Pakistan on matters concerning India's internal security, describing it as a direct affront to the dignity and self-respect of Indian citizens.

Addressing a press conference, the Shiv Sena spokesperson criticised Turkiye's unilateral interference and politicisation of issues related to India's national security, calling it both irresponsible and deeply concerning.

"Turkiye's unwarranted support to Pakistan has sparked widespread resentment and dissatisfaction among the Indian public," she said.

Amid tension between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attack and India's response to it, Turkiye has come out in support of Pakistan.

Warning of the long-term diplomatic fallout, Shaina said such actions could seriously strain the historically cordial relations between India and Turkiye.

"When India takes necessary steps to safeguard its borders and citizens, any third-party misrepresentation or interference undermines the very principles of international diplomacy and peace," she said.

She described Operation Sindoor it as a decisive move by the Indian government to counter cross-border terrorism and uphold national sovereignty.

"The operation was aimed at dismantling terror networks operating near India's borders. In this context, Turkiye's endorsement of Pakistan is not only unjustified, but it is completely unacceptable," she said.

The Sena leader also questioned the objectivity and intent behind Turkiye's recent statements.

"Such comments not only lack balance but also contradict the values of global peace and cooperation. They raise serious doubts about Turkiye's commitment to the global fight against terrorism," she noted.

She urged the Turkish government to introspect and reassess its stance. "We hope Turkiye realises the importance of maintaining respectful and balanced bilateral ties with India," she said.

"We firmly condemn the Turkish government's current stance. We appeal to Turkiye to respect India's sovereignty and contribute meaningfully to the global effort against terrorism," she added. PTI PR NP