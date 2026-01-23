Shiv Sena corporator beaten up by BJP office-bearer, aides in Badlapur

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A Shiv Sena corporator was allegedly beaten up by an office-bearer of the BJP and his aides in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place when Shiv Sena corporator Hemant Chature was visiting a Maghi Ganpati pandal in the Sonivali area on Thursday, an official said.

The corporator's associates have alleged that BJP office-bearer Tejas alias Bunty Mhaskar and 20 to 25 of his supporters allegedly attacked Chature after an altercation, he said.

Chature sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is stable.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media.

An FIR has been registered, and the CCTV footage will be examined to identify all those involved, the official said. PTI COR ARU