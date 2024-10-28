Shiv Sena Dogra Front holds protests in Jammu against Akhnoor terror attack

Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) The Shiv Sena Dogra Front on Monday burnt Pakistani flags here in protest against the terror attack on an Army convoy in the Akhnoor border area of Jammu district.

The organisation said that there have been nine incidents in the past few days since the formation of the new government in Jammu and Kashmir, raising serious concerns on the security front.

Led by President Ashok Gupta, scores of Shiv Sena Dogra Front functionaries staged a protest against Pakistan in response to Monday's terror attack in Akhnoor.

Raising anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans, they burned the Pakistani flags. The protesters expressed frustration with the newly elected government, questioning its handling of security amid a surge in terrorist activities since its formation.

Gupta and the demonstrators raised concerns about overground workers who allegedly support militants in executing such attacks, calling for stronger action to ensure the safety of the region.

"There have been nine incidents in the past 12 days in Jammu and Kashmir since the formation of the government. This raises serious concerns on the security front," Gupta said.

He emphasized that the Centre and the J-K government, along with the lieutenant governor, should stand united in the fight against terrorism.

"The security agencies should ruthlessly deal with terrorists and their ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir," he added. PTI AB KVK KVK