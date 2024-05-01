Shiv Sena fields ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske and MP Hemant Godse from Thane and Nashik LS seats

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske and sitting MP Hemant Godse as its candidates from Thane and Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, ending weeks of suspense. The party also officially declared the candidature of CM Shinde's son and sitting MP Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan constituency.

Godse's renomination from Nashik constituency in north Maharashtra indicates that the Shiv Sena prevailed over its allies BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which were coveting this seat.

A former mayor of Thane, Mhaske will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and incumbent MP Rajan Vichare. A straight fight is on the cards between Godse and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajabhau Waje.

Thane is the stronghold of CM Shinde who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in the city.

The Shiv Sena has so far fielded candidates on 15 seats in Maharashtra, including the three nominees from Thane, Nashik and Kalyan, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.

Shrikant Shinde's candidature from Kalyan was just a formality given that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had declared him as the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) nominee last month.

He had won the Kalyan seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the candidate of Shiv Sena (Undivided).

Thane, Nashik and Kalyan will go to the polls on May 20. PTI PR NP NSK