Shiv Sena fields Rajashree Patil in Yavatmal, Kohlikar in Hingoli; CM hails dropped MPs in Hingoli

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Thursday fielded Rajashree Patil, wife of Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, from Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Maharashtra in place of the party's sitting MP Bhavana Gawli.

Advertisment

In Hingoli in central Maharashtra, the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde replaced sitting MP Hemant Patil with Baburao Kadam-Kohlikar.

The party had declared Hemant Patil's candidature in its first list, but dropped him following opposition from the local unit of its ally BJP. Kohlikar is the Hingoli district unit president of the Shiv Sena.

After Gawli was replaced, Chief Minister Shinde said he has not abandoned her and will stand by her like a brother.

Advertisment

He said both Gawli and Hemant Shinde had done good work in their constituencies.

Shinde claimed Kohlikar and Rajashree Patil will win with handsome margins.

The party has so far dropped three sitting MPs, including Krupal Tumane from Ramtek (SC) seat. It is also likely to drop Mumbai North-West MP Gajanan Kirtikar as the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kirtikar's son Amol Kirtikar from the seat.

Advertisment

There is also uncertainty over the candidature of Shiv Sena's Nashik MP Hemant Godse as its allies BJP and NCP have staked claim to the north Maharashtra seat.

Rajashree Patil and Kohlikar submitted their nomination papers on Thursday in Shinde's presence before respective returning officers.

Rajashree Patil will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Deshmukh in Yavatmal-Washim, while Kohlikar will take on Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, also from the rival Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena has declared candidates for nine seats so far. PTI PR KRK BNM