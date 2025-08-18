Shiv Sena functionaries and party workers from Solapur quit, set to join BJP

Pune, Aug 18 (PTI) Functionaries of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from Solapur district, among 40 workers of the party, have quit and are set to join the BJP, a leader said on Monday.

He blamed internal feuds in the Solapur district Shiv Sena unit for the exodus.

One of the leaders, Dilip Kolhe, said he and other functionaries resigned from their positions 15 days ago.

"We had communicated the party's situation in the Solapur district to higher-ups. Since no action was taken, we have resigned from Shiv Sena. We convened a congregation of the party workers and all unanimously decided to join the BJP," he said.

Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, shares power with the BJP and NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar. PTI SPK NSK