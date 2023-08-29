Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane; police register case

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) A group of persons allegedly beat up a local Shiv Sena functionary in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday following which a case was registered against 20 persons, an official from Ambernath police station told PTI.

Ajit Surendran Nair (39), the Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde group) shakha pramukh of a branch at Navre Park in Ambernath, in his police complaint said an election was in progress in a housing society in the area on Sunday, according to the official.

At that time, the accused persons arrived there and tried to pull the chairs meant for the society members. When Nair objected, they allegedly beat him up and also threatened him with dire consequences, the official said quoting the complaint.

The victim, who suffered injuries, later went to the Ambernath police station where the security personnel referred him to a hospital for medical treatment.

The complainant also stated he fears for his life from the accused persons, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

Based on the complaint, the police registered the FIR against 20 persons, of whom five have been identified, under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, the official said. PTI COR GK