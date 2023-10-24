Shiv Sena functionary killed, 3 injured in Sangli district as tanker hits SUV on way to Mumbai rally

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 39-year-old functionary of Shiv Sena was killed and three workers of the party were injured on Tuesday as a tanker hit their SUV in Maharashtra's Sangli district when they were headed to Mumbai for the Dussehra rally, police said.

The incident occurred at Shirdhon village in Kavathe Mahankal tehsil, around 400 km from here, in the morning.

"A milk tanker rammed into the SUV from behind causing it to overturn near a bridge," a police official said.

The local functionary of Shiv Sena, identified as Vivek Teli, was killed while three of his colleagues were injured, he said, adding that the condition of one of them was critical.

The tanker driver was also injured. He is in police custody.

The process to register a case of accidental death at Kavathe Mahankal police station is underway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to address the annual Dussehra rally in south Mumbai in the evening.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has announced to foot the medical expenses of the injured worker, a party office-bearer said. PTI DC NSK