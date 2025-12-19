Shiv Sena gets 3348 applications for 618 seats in 6 civic bodies in Thane district

Thane, Dec 19, (PTI) More than 3,300 persons have sought tickets from the Shiv Sena to contest civic polls in Thane district, party MP Naresh Mhaske said on Friday.

The 3.348 applications, including 1548 from women, have been received for elections to six municipal corporations in Thane district, namely Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi-Nizampur and Mira-Bhayandar, he added.

"The applications have been received for 618 seats in these six civic bodies. This includes 1277 applications for Thane's 131 seats, 682 applications for 112 seats in KDMC. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, with 78 seats, saw 385 aspirants seeking party tickets. Similarly, 496 aspirants applied for the 111-seat Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation," he said.

Interviews of applicants will begin on Saturday, party leaders said. PTI COR BNM