Shiv Sena gets into poll mode, forms 21-member panel under Shinde for BMC elections

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced the formation of a 21-member committee, headed by party chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, to strategize about the upcoming polls to the Mumbai civic body and take major decisions related to them.

The panel, 'Chief Executive Committee', will take all major decisions related to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls and it comprises senior Shiv Sena leaders, present and former MLAs and MPs, said the party which is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The committee consists of senior party leaders and former ministers like Ramdas Kadam, Anandrao Adsul, Gajanan Kirtikar. Members of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, Milind Deora, Ravindra Waikar, MLAs Prakash Surve, Ashok Patil, Dilip Lande, Tukaram Kate, Mangesh Kudalkar, Murji Patel, MLC Manish Kayande are also part of the 21-member panel.

Former MP Rahul Shewale, ex-MLAs Sada Sarvankar, Yamini Jadhav and Shishir Shinde, too, have found a place in the committee.

Elections to the BMC, India's richest civic body whose budget for 2025-26 was pegged at Rs 74,427 crore, are due since March 2022.

Besides the BMC, elections are due in a host of rural and urban local government bodies in Maharashtra. PTI PR RSY