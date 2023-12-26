Shiv Sena has old association with Ayodhya, Uddhav doesn't need invitation to visit: Raut

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said there was no need for an invitation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram temple next month as Shiv Sena has an old association with the UP town, unlike BJP.

Raut claimed when the BJP blamed the Shiv Sena for pulling down Babri masjid in 1992, Sena founder Bal Thackeray took responsibility for it.

The ceremony to consecrate Lord Ram's idol in the newly-built temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22 in the coming year.

"There is no need for Uddhav Thackeray to be invited to Ayodhya. We are in Ayodhya before you (the BJP)," Raut said when asked whether Thackeray was invited for the consecration ceremony.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief (late) Ashok Singhal used to hold meetings at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays in Mumbai, and the BJP was never there at that time, Raut added. PTI PR NSK