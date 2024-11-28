Shiv Sena holds anti-Bangladesh protests in Jammu, urges PM to ensure safety of Hindus

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Thursday staged protests in Jammu against violent attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure the safety of minorities in the neighboring country.

Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Manish Sahani, along with several sadhus, led scores of workers in protesting the barbaric acts against Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

The protesters raised slogans against Bangladesh and burned an effigy of the country as well as its flag.

Sahani urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to grant permission to Shiv Sena members and religious leaders for visiting Bangladesh and supporting Hindus targeted by fundamentalists.

Expressing concern over the rising attacks, Sahani said, "There has been violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Their temples have been attacked for two days, leaving over 50 Hindus injured.

"We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene to ensure the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country," he said.

He emphasised the need to raise this issue at the international level, particularly in the Human Rights Commission.

Sahani alleged that fundamentalists are continuously targeting Hindus and their religious places in Bangladesh, pointing out that even the ISKCON temple was not spared.

"Fundamentalist organisation Jamaat has a direct role in the attacks on Hindus. The Bangladesh prime minister should immediately bring this issue to the global stage and highlight the human rights violations against Hindus," he told reporters here.

Many saints and spiritual leaders from Jammu joined the protest and voiced their concerns about the situation in Bangladesh. They also alleged that Hindu society, temples and other religious institutions advocate peace, and targeting them is equivalent to targeting peace itself. PTI AB AB KSS KSS