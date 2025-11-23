Shiv Sena leader accuses BJP of ensuring his defeat in 2024 polls

Solapur, Nov 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Shahajibapu Patil on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to undermine him politically by supporting his Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) rival in Sangola during the Maharashtra assembly elections held last year.

"I knew before the polls that the BJP had broken my back, but I stayed quiet. Today, instead of reconciling, you (BJP) are trying to break up," Patil said while addressing a rally ahead of the local body polls.

He said people in Sangola are aware of how the BJP helped PWP candidate Babasaheb Deshmukh.

Patil said he had campaigned for the BJP candidate from Madha, Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, despite this honesty, the BJP helped his rival.

Patil lost to Deshmukh by a margin of over 25,000 votes. PTI PR NSK