Shiv Sena leader blames ally BJP for playing 'filthy' politics

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Shahajibapu Patil on Tuesday hit out at ally BJP for playing "filthy" politics at the local level, and said the rich political legacy of Maharashtra will be destroyed if it continues.

A Shiv Sena MLA from 2019 to 2024, Patil lost the assembly polls from Sangola constituency in Solapur last year.

He alleged that while the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), the BJP, along with the opposition the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP are on one side in Sangola civic body polls, while his party is on the other side.

"BJP's behaviour appears to be filthy...Sangola politics is a symbol (of what is happening in the state). If such politics is going to take place in Maharashtra then this rich political legacy of the state will be destroyed," he said.

Patil's outburst came on a day when Shiv Sena ministers skipped the weekly cabinet meeting, apparently to protest induction of its party members in the BJP in parts of the state ahead of the local bodies polls. PTI PR NP