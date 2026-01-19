Shiv Sena leader, corporators' kin join BJP in Badlapur

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) In a setback to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a party leader, several workers and relatives of sitting members of the Badlapur Municipal Council joined the BJP.

The development comes after the BJP recently captured power in the Badlapur Municipal Council.

The BJP on Sunday inducted Praveen Raut, the deputy chief of the Sena's Badlapur city unit, Ganesh Lamture, the husband of a Shiv Sena corporator, and a large number of Shiv Sainiks into the fold.

Raut's wife, Sheetal Raut, and his sister-in-law, Vijaya Raut, are Shiv Sena corporators.

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Kisan Kathore said that the leaders have joined the saffron party to put an end to dynastic politics within the Shiv Sena.

"Many workers and leaders are unhappy with the way decisions are being made. They have joined the BJP to break the dynastic and arbitrary functioning within the Shiv Sena," Kathore said.

The defection is being linked to growing internal factionalism within the Shinde Sena over the issue of the 'co-opted councillor' post in the Badlapur Municipal Council.

Raut, meanwhile, said he was forced to make the decision due to sustained neglect within the party.

"I have worked honestly for Shiv Sena for the last 25 years. However, local leaders treated us as secondary. Senior Shiv Sena leaders were not taken into confidence, and because of this, many office bearers are now leaving the party," he said. PTI COR ARU