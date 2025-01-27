Shiv Sena leader missing from Dahanu: Three booked on wife's complaint

Palghar, Jan 27 (PTI) All efforts are being made to trace a Shiv Sena leader from Dahanu in Palghar district who went missing on January 20, a senior police official said on Monday.

Shiv Sena's Dahanu assembly coordinator Ashok Dhodi was last seen at Gholwad that day, the official said.

Three persons have been booked in this connection on the complaint of his wife, the official added.

"Teams of the local police and Crime Branch are working on the case. Dhodi was travelling from Gholwad to Dahanu on January 20. He was last seen at 6pm in Gholwad. The statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTVs along the entire route are being checked," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

"We are taking technical and human intelligence inputs to trace him. On the complaint of his wife, a case was registered against three persons, though no arrest has been made," the SP added.

A Gholwad police station official said the three persons have been booked for abduction, wrongful detention, criminal intimidation and other offences. PTI COR BNM