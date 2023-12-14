Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Shewale meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena's leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Shewale met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and assured him of ensuring the implementation of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Shewale met the prime minister along with his wife, Kamini, and two sons -- Swayam and Vedant.

"I assured the prime minister of ensuring a successful implementation of the Dharavi redevelopment project," Shewale told reporters soon after the 20-minute meeting.

The Shiv Sena leader also presented to the prime minister the complete works of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and a statue of the freedom fighter extracting oil from an oil press mill during his incarceration in the Cellular Jail at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Modi offered condolences to Shewale, whose mother Jayashree died last month.

Shewale is a two-term Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai South Central constituency. Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, is part of Shewale's constituency.

Adani Properties won the bid to re-develop the 594-acre slum. The project is estimated to have a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore. PTI SKU RC