Shiv Sena leader seeks action against MP of own party for allegedly hurting its interests

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Shishir Shinde on Wednesday demanded sacking of party MP Gajanan Kirtikar, accusing him of hurting the interests of the outfit led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by speaking in favour of his son and Shiv Sena's (UBT) Mumbai North West candidate Amol Kirtikar.

In a letter addressed to the CM, Shinde said Kirtikar criticised the former while speaking in favour of his son.

(Gajanan) Kirtikar is eager to prostrate before 'Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, said Shinde, a former legislator.

"Eknath Shinde is our leader and he should behave in an exemplary manner. We expected the same from a senior leader like Gajanan Kirtikar. Amol Kirtikar is your son and you can speak in his favour, but why defame our leader," he said.

"He (Kirtikar) should not act in a way that will hurt the party or lead to confusion among people. This is my firm opinion," he added.

Kirtikar had said that CM Shinde had offered his son Amol to make him an MLC and invited him to the party.

"He refused as he is a loyalist. I don't think that I have violated the party discipline," he said.

Gajanan Kirtikar represented the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency twice from 2014. Following a split in the Shiv Sena, Kirtikar aligned with CM Shinde while son stayed with Thackeray-led Sena (UBT). He contested the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate. PTI PR NP