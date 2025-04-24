Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde demands strong action against Pakistan

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde on Thursday demanded that the government take strong action against Pakistan for its support to terror activities in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shinde, the leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, made these suggestions to the government during the all-party meeting convened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh against the backdrop of the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Shinde, a three-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, told PTI that the terror attack in Pahalgam was carried out to vitiate the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir which was witnessing economic development over the past few years.

He also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders for skipping the all-party meeting on the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Perhaps Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, who were in Delhi on Thursday, had some meetings that were more important than the all-party meeting on the terror attack in Pahalgam," Shinde said.

The Shiv Sena leader said he was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take strong action against Pakistan, which has been fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Shinde said the Shiv Sena would support every action the government would take to root out terrorism from the country.