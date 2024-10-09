Shiv Sena leaders eye three constituencies in Pune city, claim party has gained grounds

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) Amid seat-sharing talks among Mahayuti partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP for the Maharashtra elections, the Pune unit of the Eknath Shinde-led party is keen on contesting three of the eight seats in the city.

Shiv Sena’s Pune president Pramod Bhangire said on Wednesday that they are eyeing the Khadakwasla, Wadgaon Sheri and Hadapsar seats as their party has a strong presence in these constituencies.

The BJP currently has five MLAs from Pune – Madhuri Misal in Parvati, Chandrakant Patil (Kothrud), Siddharth Shirole (Shivajinagar), Sunil Kamble (Pune Cantonment) and Bhimarao Tapkir in Khadakwasla. Wadgaon Sheri and Hadapsar are being represented by Ajit Pawar-headed NCP’s Sunil Tingre and Chetan Tupe, respectively.

Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar represents the Kasbapeth seat.

“Shiv Sena has gained good grounds in Pune city. As we have a strong position in terms of party organisation and cadre, we are eyeing Hadapsar, Wadgaon Sheri and Khadakwasla for the upcoming state elections,” Bhangire said.

He said as Mahayuti constituents are finalising the seat-sharing formula, they have urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to consider their demand for three seats in Pune city. Bhangire is said to be vying for the Hadapsar constituency.

In the 2009 assembly polls, the undivided Shiv Sena had won the Kothrud and Hadapsar seats in Pune city. The party split in 2022 after Shinde rebelled against party chief Uddhav Thackeray and aligned with the BJP to become the CM. PTI SPK NR