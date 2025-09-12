Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Friday and demanded action against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) for "threatening Nepal like anarchy" in the country.

A letter by the delegation comprising Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More, former MLA Shirish Parkar, former MP Sanjay Nirupam and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said Raut has made his intentions clear about creating anarchy in the country.

"The conspiracy was has come to fore of spreading anarchy by showing mistrust in the Election Commission of India, judiciary, government, media. Urban Naxals like tendencies are raising their heads again," the letter said.

There should be action on people who support violence and those who give the threat of replicating the violence, the letter further said.

"So, action should be taken against Sanjay Raut for backing violence and anarchy like Nepal," the letter further added.

Earlier in the day, Raut told reporters the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena should seriously look at the Nepal violence.

"I am continuously giving warning. We have seen what happens when there is explosion of people's anger," Raut said.

In a post on X, Raut said, "Nepal-like situation may arise in Maharashtra & India. Nepali youth fight corruption & dictatorship. Eknath Shinde group filed a police complaint against me for saying this. They're scared! Corruption brings power, but Nepal's revolution shows the way. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" Violent anti-government protests led by the 'Gen Z' group rocked Nepal this week, forcing the country's prime minister, K P Oli, to step down. PTI PR BNM