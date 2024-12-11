Shiv Sena likely to drop few ministers from previous govt in new cabinet

Mumbai: The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra may not give another chance to three leaders in the new state cabinet even as they were ministers in the previous government in view of complaints about their performance and inaccessibility, a party leader said.

The party is likely to induct fresh faces in their place.

An aide of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and party MLA said several legislators raised concern regarding certain ministers. They said the three former ministers - one each from Konkan, western Maharashtra and Marathwada - were inaccessible even to the party MLAs.

"We have raised this issue with the deputy CM (Shinde) and demanded that they should not be inducted in the new cabinet. These ministers did not even meet their own party MLAs," the aide said.

This development reflects the churn within the Shiv Sena which has 57 MLAs.

In a related development, Shinde's office said he has not gone to Delhi to hold talks on cabinet expansion.

Shinde was not scheduled to go to Delhi, his office added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for the national capital on Wednesday, his office said, adding that it was a courtesy visit, the first after taking over the reins of the state again. He was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The aide also said that the cabinet expansion of the new government is likely to take place by December 14, just before the winter session of the state legislature commences.

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said CM Fadnavis has made it clear that the cabinet expansion will take place before the winter session of the state legislature which begins from December 16.

On complaints and possible exclusion of some former ministers in the previous government, Shirsat said, "Such grievances must have reached Shinde saheb. He is the chief leader of the party and he will decide on it."