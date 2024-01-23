Shiv Sena made Ayodhya temple consecration possible; it has oldest connection with Lord Ram: Raut

Nashik, Jan 23 (PTI) The consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya temple would not have been possible without Shiv Sena which shares the "oldest and deeply emotional" connection with Lord Ram, party MP Sanjay Raut, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, claimed on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Addressing the Shiv Sena (UBT) conclave here, Raut said Thackeray is a "composed warrior" like Lord Ram.

"The title of a composed warrior suited well for Lord Ram. The composed warrior (title) now suits Uddhav Thackeray. He has the strength to fight. Lord Ram's patience is Thackeray's courage," Raut said.

Stressing that courage is the biggest blessing" for humankind, Raut said Shiv Sainiks could not have demolished Barbi mosque in the absence of courage.

Advertisment

He claimed the BJP lacked courage. "The courage of the BJP crumbled like Babri mosque".

"If Shiv Sena didn't exist, the 'pran pratishtha' of Lord Ram (in Ayodhya temple) would not have happened. Shiv Sena's tigers showed courage and this is why the prime minister could do pran pratishtha," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

He said the Shiv Sena's connection with Lord Ram is also deeply emotional.

Advertisment

"It (the connection) is not of any person or any party.....If anyone who has the oldest connection with Lord Ram, it is the Shiv Sena," Raut added.

The idol of Ram Lalla or Balak Ram was consecrated in an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The BJP and the Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter war of words over each other's contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Maharashtra unit of BJP has questioned the contribution of Thackeray, his son Aaditya, and Raut in the temple movement. On the other hand, the Sena (UBT) claims credit for bringing down the Babri mosque. PTI PR NP NSK