Shiv Sena marks Dighe's birth anniversary in Thane; more than 2k workers join party

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Monday celebrated the birth anniversary of Anand Dighe at the party's Anand Ashram office in Thane, with those in attendance including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who considers the late leader his mentor.

On the occasion, more than 2,500 workers of parties such as the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, NCP and Samajwadi Party joined the Shinde-led outfit.

Shinde paid floral tributes to Dighe at Anand Ashram in Tembi Naka here.

Shinde highlighted the influence of Dighe's teachings and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's ideology in his political journey.

Among those who took part were state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, state school education minister Dada Bhuse and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod.

Those who joined the party during the event are from Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Solapur, Sangli and Nashik, Shiv Sena spokesperson Pandurang Patil said.

Dighe, a hugely popular leader in the Thane region, was born on January 27, 1951 and died from a heart attack following an accident in August 2001. PTI COR BNM