Shiv Sena may contest Thane, Palghar seats in Maharashtra: Party sources

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to contest the Thane and Palghar Lok Sabha seats in the state, amid its tussle with the local BJP leaders who have staked claim over these two seats.

The names of candidates are expected to be announced by Wednesday.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency, party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske and former MLC Ravindra Phatak are strong contenders who are in the race for the Thane parliamentary seat, party sources said.

The BJP central leadership has asked its state leadership to rein in its claimants for the Thane seat.

Thane is the home turf of CM Shinde and it is unlikely that the party is ready to cede the coveted seat.

A seat with a significant Marathi population, local factors and CM Shinde's guarantee to win the seat were factors that weighed in favour of Shiv Sena.

The Thane comprises six assembly segments spanning across three satellite cities of Mumbai -- Airoli and Belapur in Navi Mumbai, Thane city, Kopri Panchpakhadi and Ovala-Majiwada and Mira Bhayandar.

The Palghar seat was won by the Shiv Sena in 2019 and it will also retain this seat, the sources added.

Thane and Palghar will go to polls on May 20.

The ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, is yet to declare candidates for Nashik, South Mumbai, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seats -- all won by the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019. PTI PR NP