Shiv Sena minister calls for thorough probe into fatal plane crash involving Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into last week's Baramati plane crash, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others.

Talking to reporters here, he also stressed the need for rigorous maintenance of helicopters as they are now being used like "autorickshaws", and called for limiting the flying hours of pilots as ignoring these issues could prove fatal.

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed after a chartered aircraft crashed at Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

On Monday night, a technical snag was detected in a helicopter hours before it was scheduled to transport Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde for campaigning for the Zilla Parishad polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

When asked about Munde's chopper developing a snag, Shirsat said, "Helicopters are being used as autorickshaws now. There is a question whether the companies maintain their helicopters or not. Such incidents are happening in the race to earn quick money...There should be some restrictions on the flying hours of the pilot...These issues should be taken seriously." Playing with someone's life is not good, the minister for social justice said.

On the Baramati plane crash, the Sena MLA said, "Every party leader should take this seriously and co-operate in the probe. There is a need for a thorough investigation into the plane accident involving Ajit Pawar." Responding to the demand of renaming the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the government's flagship financial assistance scheme for women in the state, after late Ajit Pawar, he said there was no question of opposing if a proposal comes up.

"The proposal of renaming the Ladki Bahin scheme after Ajit Pawar is the state cabinet's prerogative. A proposal to this effect should be brought in the cabinet by the chief minister. There is no question of opposing it," he said.

When asked about the talks of proposed merger of two NCP factions, he said that it was unlikely to happen and the issue was almost over.

"If we see the statements and opposition from the leaders of the ruling NCP, it shows the process of both the factions coming together will come to a halt. The issue of their merger is almost closed...The NCP leaders are giving a clear indication that they will not listen to Sharad Pawar," he added. PTI AW NP