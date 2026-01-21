Shiv Sena minister Gogawale to unfurl tricolour on Republic Day in Raigad instead of NCP colleague

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Minister Bharat Gogawale will unfurl the national flag at the official Republic Day function in Raigad, replacing his cabinet colleague and NCP leader Aditi Tatkare, who had led the event last year.

Notably, Gogawale and the Tatkare family are locked in a bitter turf war in the coastal district.

Gogawale has been authorised to unfurl the tricolour at the Raigad district headquarters on January 26 as part of the official Republic Day celebrations, according to a resolution issued by the General Administration Department.

The order lists district-wise guardian ministers, ministers, or ministers of state who will unfurl the national flag at the main official functions across Maharashtra.

Last year, Aditi Tatkare had unfurled the flag.

The Shiv Sena and NCP are constituents of the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

The resolution also lays down detailed guidelines for the conduct of Republic Day ceremonies, including the timing of flag-hoisting functions, protocol, participation of officials and public representatives, and cultural programmes to mark the occasion.

All departments and district administrations have been directed to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations in accordance with the prescribed norms, it added. PTI ND NSK