Shiv Sena minister meets Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant of Shiv Sena called on MNS president Raj Thackeray on Saturday at his residence in Mumbai.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule downplayed speculation surrounding the meeting, saying such interactions occur.

"Such meetings keep taking place. Raj Thackeray has friendly ties with everyone. I also have friendly ties with him. There is no need to read anything more about the meeting," Bawankule, who handles the state Revenue Department, told reporters.

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the MNS chief.

Speculation is rife that the BJP is trying to woo Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls to oust Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. PTI PR NSK